YouTube Star MrBeast Helps 1,000 Blind People See Again By Sponsoring Cataract Surgeries

YouTube superstar MrBeast is putting his fortune to good use-at least for 1000 people!

The content creator’s latest stunt is paying for cataract removal for 1,000 people who were blind or near-blind but could not afford the surgery.

“We’re curing a thousand people’s blindness,” says MrBeast – real name Jimmy Donaldson – in the Saturday video, which reached over 44 million views as of Monday morning.

The video features touching before-and-after footage of patients seeing with clear vision after finishing the surgery. The YouTuber also gave cash donations and other gifts to some of the participants.

The ophthalmologist and surgeon who helped make this possible, says “half of all blindness in the world is people who need a 10-minute surgery.”

The YouTube star is said to be valued at $1.5 Billion.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is an American YouTuber. He is credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that centers on expensive stunts.