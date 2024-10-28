Zamboni Driver's Ice-Cleaning Job Takes a Wild Turn

In a bizarre incident that’s sure to raise eyebrows, a 25-year-old Zamboni driver in Quebec found himself in a bit of hot water after a low-speed crash at a local hockey rink on Monday. While you might expect a Zamboni to glide gracefully across the ice, this driver had a less-than-stellar moment while trying to keep the rink ready for the next game.

Witnesses report that the driver, tasked with cleaning the ice between games, seemed to zone out before crashing the Zamboni straight into the boards. It’s unclear what exactly led to this ice mishap—perhaps he was daydreaming about the next big game or just lost in thought.

As the Zamboni came to an abrupt halt, rink-goers quickly alerted the police, who arrived on the scene to investigate. Upon administering a sobriety test, it turned out the driver had failed, leading to his arrest and booking for driving under the influence.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, but there was some damage done—a door leading onto the rink took the brunt of the impact.

This incident serves as a reminder that even the most mundane jobs can take an unexpected turn. Let’s hope the next Zamboni driver remembers to stay focused on the ice and avoid any more surprises!