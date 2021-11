5pm start

Here’s your chance to support an amazing music program in #Muskoka! We’re back with another one of our Zoom cook-ins! Director (and Punjabi chef!) Philip Kashap will guide you through 6-serving recipes for Keema, Palak Paneer, Basmati Rice Tomato-Onion Raita, and more!! Tickets are $40 here: https://www.ticketscene.ca/events/37972/LF2650

All sale support our school. We hope you will join us and meet our wonderful community!