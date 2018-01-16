10 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018

With a new year comes new possibilities! We saw some pretty great music in 2017, but 2018 holds the promise of some epic new music. Here are our ten most anticipated albums of 2018:

Justin Timberlake – Man Of The Woods

Release – February 2nd

Justin Timberlake spent a lot of 2017 posting photos from the recording studio. When the news broke that he’d be headlining the SuperBowl halftime show, we started to suspect that he had some new music on the way. Timberlake released the first single, Filthy, from his forthcoming album Man of The Woods back in early January. The full album drops February 2nd, and Timberlake will be hitting the road for a tour beginning in Toronto in March

Madonna – TBA

We haven’t heard new music from Madonna since 2015, but it looks like that’s about to change. The superstar dropped by Live with Kelly & Ryan early in December and during a segment with Anderson Cooper she said “2017 was being a soccer mom in Portugal…2018, I’m coming back baby”.

Liam Payne – TBA

The former One Directioner had a huge hit with Strip That Down in 2017, but has yet to announce when exactly in 2018 we can expect a full album. Payne says we can expect some “really urban” tracks, as well as trap music but that he hasn’t forgotten his boy band roots either.

Charlie Puth – Voicenotes

Charlie Puth was seemingly everywhere in 2017, releasing a pair of singles and guesting on several tracks. We were supposed to get a full album from Puth in January of this year, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer as no release date for his full LP Voicenotes has yet been announced.

Ariana Grande – TBD

see you next year A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 31, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Possibly the most anticipated comeback of 2018, Ariana Grande hinted that we can expect new music from her this year. Grande was at the centre of one of the biggest stories of 2017, when an attack at her Manchester concert left 22 people dead and more than 50 others wounded. Grande posted a hint to her Instagram page on New Years Eve, of some audio tracks on a computer screen with the captions “see you next year”, so all signs point to new music from Ariana.

Kanye West – Turbo Grafx

It’s important to remember that Kanye West answers to no one, so there’s no real indication of when his forthcoming Turbo Grafx 16 will drop, but we should be ready for a surprise release. West has been touting the record since early 2017.

Zayn – TBA

Although we haven’t had a full album from Zayn since 2016, it didn’t seem like he went anywhere because we still got some new music from Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend in 2017 when he released tracks with Taylor Swift and Sia. Expect a sophomore album from the former One-D’er this year as he apparently has more than 20 tracks written.

Kacey Musgraves

Rihanna – TBA

This one is mostly rumours at this point, but maybe if we all put our hopes for new music from Rihanna out in to the universe then it will actually happen? Riri owned 2016 with the release of Anti, so let’s get those #R9 rumours rolling!

Carly Rae Jepsen – TBA

Canadian pop music queen Carly Rae Jepsen dropped a surprise single in 2017, the summery Cut To The Feeling, and said that she’s hoping to drop her 4th studio album this year. Jensen apparently has more than 50 songs ready to go for the album.

Kylie Minogue – Golden

#Lovers … It’s true. We have GOLDEN💫 times ahead!!! I can’t wait to share new music with you. 📀 — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) January 10, 2018

According to Kylie Mongue’s twitter page, we can expect some new music from the dance pop goddess in 2018! Apparently the album will be “super positive” and if that’s not what everybody needs right now, I don’t know what is.