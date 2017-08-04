$1000 Minute Friday, August 4th
Today is Friday what day does August 8th 2017 land on A: Tuesday Which company […]
Today is Friday what day does August 8th 2017 land on
A: Tuesday
Which company makes the RAM truck?
A: Dodge
A Hermes Birkin is a type of what
A: Purse / hand bag
Tell us one of the charities Hockey night in simcoe county raises funds for
A: Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH), Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), and the Barrie Colts Foundation
The jays play the Astros this weekend, what city are they playing in
A: Houston
In baseball which team bats first; home or visitors
A: Visitors
In Mother Gooses “Hey diddle diddle” who laughed
A: The little dog
Name the active ingredient in coffee that perks you up
A: Caffeine
Spell caffeine
A: CAFFEINE
In a 2 week period, if you had 2 long weekends and called in sick 1 day. How many days did you work
A: 7