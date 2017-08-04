$1000 Minute Friday, August 4th

Today is Friday what day does August 8th 2017 land on

A: Tuesday

Which company makes the RAM truck?

A: Dodge

A Hermes Birkin is a type of what

A: Purse / hand bag

Tell us one of the charities Hockey night in simcoe county raises funds for

A: Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH), Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), and the Barrie Colts Foundation

The jays play the Astros this weekend, what city are they playing in

A: Houston

In baseball which team bats first; home or visitors

A: Visitors

In Mother Gooses “Hey diddle diddle” who laughed

A: The little dog

Name the active ingredient in coffee that perks you up

A: Caffeine

Spell caffeine

A: CAFFEINE

In a 2 week period, if you had 2 long weekends and called in sick 1 day. How many days did you work

A: 7