$1000 Minute Friday, February 16th
1. This Monday is a statutory holiday in Ontario, what is the occasion?
Answer- Family Day
2. How many letters are in the word “family”?
Answer: 6
3. Today is the Chinese New year, what animal is represented in 2018?
Answer- Year of the Dog
4. What do rock climbers rub on their hands for extra grip?
Answer- Chalk
5. The Michelin Man is the symbol for what kind of manufacturing company?
Answer- Michelin Tire Company
6. Who played Neo the main character in the Matrix Movies?
Answer-Keanu Reeves
7. What object did the crocodile in the movie Peter Pan swallow?
Answer- A Clock
8. Spell Crocodile
9. The first gold medal at this year’s winter games, was won in what sport?
Answer-Figure Skating
10. What is 8 times 8?
Answer: 64