$1000 Minute Friday, February 16th

1. This Monday is a statutory holiday in Ontario, what is the occasion?

Answer- Family Day



2. How many letters are in the word “family”?

Answer: 6



3. Today is the Chinese New year, what animal is represented in 2018?

Answer- Year of the Dog



4. What do rock climbers rub on their hands for extra grip?

Answer- Chalk



5. The Michelin Man is the symbol for what kind of manufacturing company?

Answer- Michelin Tire Company



6. Who played Neo the main character in the Matrix Movies?

Answer-Keanu Reeves



7. What object did the crocodile in the movie Peter Pan swallow?

Answer- A Clock



8. Spell Crocodile



9. The first gold medal at this year’s winter games, was won in what sport?

Answer-Figure Skating



10. What is 8 times 8?

Answer: 64