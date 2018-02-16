Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, February 16th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. This Monday is a statutory holiday in Ontario, what is the occasion?
Answer- Family Day

 

 
2. How many letters are in the word “family”?
Answer: 6

 

 
3. Today is the Chinese New year, what animal is represented in 2018?
Answer- Year of the Dog

 

 

 
4. What do rock climbers rub on their hands for extra grip?
Answer- Chalk

 

 

 
5. The Michelin Man is the symbol for what kind of manufacturing company?
Answer- Michelin Tire Company

 

 

 
6. Who played Neo the main character in the Matrix Movies?
Answer-Keanu Reeves

 

 

 
7. What object did the crocodile in the movie Peter Pan swallow?
Answer- A Clock

 

 

 
8. Spell Crocodile

 

 

 
9. The first gold medal at this year’s winter games, was won in what sport?
Answer-Figure Skating

 

 

 
10. What is 8 times 8?
Answer: 64

