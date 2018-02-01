$1000 Minute Friday, February 2nd

1. What does Fred Flintstone wear around his neck?

Answer: A Tie



2. A “great white” is what type of animal?

Answer: Shark



3. What is the capital of Alberta?

Answer: Edmonton



4. T/F A goat under 6 months old is called a kid?

Answer: True



5. Who is married to Ryan Reynolds?

Answer: Blake Lively



6. Today the Colts have an away game against the Knights.. where do they play?

Answer: London



7. How many sides does a hexagon have?

Answer: 6



8. Spell Hexagon



9. During a leap year, How many days are in February?

Answer: 29



10. What is 29 divided by 2?

Answer: 14.5