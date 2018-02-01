$1000 Minute Friday, February 2nd
1. What does Fred Flintstone wear around his neck?
Answer: A Tie
2. A “great white” is what type of animal?
Answer: Shark
3. What is the capital of Alberta?
Answer: Edmonton
4. T/F A goat under 6 months old is called a kid?
Answer: True
5. Who is married to Ryan Reynolds?
Answer: Blake Lively
6. Today the Colts have an away game against the Knights.. where do they play?
Answer: London
7. How many sides does a hexagon have?
Answer: 6
8. Spell Hexagon
9. During a leap year, How many days are in February?
Answer: 29
10. What is 29 divided by 2?
Answer: 14.5