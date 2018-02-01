Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, February 2nd

1. What does Fred Flintstone wear around his neck? Answer: A Tie     2. […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What does Fred Flintstone wear around his neck?
Answer: A Tie

 

 
2. A “great white” is what type of animal?
Answer: Shark

 

 
3. What is the capital of Alberta?
Answer: Edmonton

 

 
4. T/F A goat under 6 months old is called a kid?
Answer: True

 

 
5. Who is married to Ryan Reynolds?
Answer: Blake Lively

 

 
6. Today the Colts have an away game against the Knights.. where do they play?
Answer: London

 

 
7. How many sides does a hexagon have?
Answer: 6

 

 
8. Spell Hexagon

 

 

 
9. During a leap year, How many days are in February?
Answer: 29

 

 

 
10. What is 29 divided by 2?
Answer: 14.5

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday, February 1st

$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 31st!

$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 30th