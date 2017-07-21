$1000 Minute Friday, July 21st
1. Is the sun a planet or a star? Star 2. What was the […]
1. Is the sun a planet or a star?
Star
2. What was the name of the fictional character who planted and grew a giant bean stalk
Jack
3. What was the name of the robotic maid on the animated series The Jetsons
Rosie
4. Name one of the five human senses
Sight / Hearing / Taste/Touch / Smell
5. If you came in first place, what colour medal would you be awarded
Gold
6. Yesterday the Jays played the Red Sox. Which team won?
The Jay
7. Next weekend Wayhome will be in Oro-Medonte, Spell “Oro-Medonte”
O R O M E D O N T E
8. What letter is located between Y and I on a keyboard
U
9. What number must be multiplied by 5 to get the answer of 150
30
10. What is 11:15 pm on a 24-hour clock
23:15