$1000 Minute Friday, June 15th

1) What is the most common vegetable used as a garnish in a classic Caesar cocktail?

(Celery)

2) What was Geri Halliwell’s signature hair colour while she was a Spice Girl?

(Red)

3) SPELL: Tiramisu.

(T-I-R-A-M-I-S-U)

4) The CFL season officially kicked off this week. What does CFL stand for?

(Canadian Football Leauge)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: Emu eggs are green.

(True)

6) Todd barbequed 28 ribs and gave half to Max, who then shared his half with Larry. How many ribs did Larry get?

(7)

7) On a standard tuned guitar, the top and bottom strings are both tuned to the same note. What is it?

(E)

8) Which of these noble gases is the lightest? Krypton, Argon or Helium?

(Helium)

9) Disney released the trailer for its next live-action remake that’s due out in 2019. What is the movie?

(Dumbo)

10) When driving an automatic car, is the brake pedal on the RIGHT or the LEFT?

(Left)