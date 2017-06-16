$1000 Minute Friday, June 16th

1. When listed alphabetically which continent would be listed first

Africa



2. Today is Plaid for Dad day, this promotes awareness for what type of cancer

Prostate



3. A filly, mare, and colt are all terms used for what type of animal

Horses

4. Miley Cyrus recently went undercover with which TV host as buskers on the NYC subway

Jimmy Fallon



5. Kool FM night is this coming Tuesday with the Barrie Baycats. True or False they are un-defeated so far this season

True!

6. True of False; Dice are made up so that opposite faces always add up to 7

True



7. What is the smallest prime number

2

8. A penguins diet is made up of what

Seafood / fish is also acceptable



9. In Disney’s Cinderella, the fairy godmother turns what into a coach for her

A pumpkin

10. The word maintenance often implies the maintaining of something; spell maintenance

M A I N T E N A N C E