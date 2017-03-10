1000 minute Friday March 10th

1. Which fast food chain has the slogan “I’m Lovin’ it”

McDonalds

2. What colour do many people wear on March 17th

green

3.Cherry / Hot House / Vine are types of which fruit

Tomatoes

4. Carrie Underwood is celebrating her birthday today, her husband plays in which professional sport league

NHL (Mike Fisher plays for Nashville Predators)

5. which company has recently released the gaming console “Switch”

Nintendo

6. Which artist just announced a Tour with a stop in Toronto on July 7th at the ACC

Ed Sheeran

7. Who won last nights Colts game?

The Steelheads

8. Some illnesses are contagious, spell contagious

c o n t a g i o u s

9.True or False, the Jays first game of regular season will be played at home at the Rogers Centre

False, First game is April 3rd in Baltimore First game at home isn’t until April 11th

10. How many letters are in the word Toronto

7