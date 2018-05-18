$1000 Minute Friday, May 18th

1) Is a tomato a fruit or vegetable?

(Fruit)

2) Which planet is closest to the sun?

(Mercury)

3) TFC is playing at home in Toronto tonight against Orlando City. Name the stadium TFC plays in.

(BMO Field)

4) What is 48 divided by 3 equal?

(16)

5) Prince Harry and Meghan Markel are getting married at St George’s Chapel tomorrow, on the grounds of WHAT castle?

(Windsor Castle)

6) What city is the Leaning Tower of Pisa in?

(Pisa)

7) It’s Tina Fey’s birthday today. NAME the 2010 movie she starred in, alongside Steve Carell.

(Date Night)

8) What do Canadians celebrate on Victoria Day?

(Queen Victoria’s Birthday)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: Christina Aguilera released a duet with Demi Lovato called ‘Fall in Line’.

(TRUE)

10) In the 1992 Disney film Aladdin, who voiced the character of the Genie?

(Robin Williams)