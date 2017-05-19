$1000 Minute Friday May 19th
1. Who is Peter Pans arch rival
Captain hook
2. The Ikea brand originated in which country
Sweden
3. How many seasons do we experience in Ontario
4
4. True or false, all sparkling wines are called champagne
False
5. Spell champagne
C H A M P A G N E
6. Who won last night’s Jays game
Jays
7. Half windsor and full windsor are examples of what
Tie Knots
8. Canada Day is celebrated on July 1st every year, what day of the week does that land on this year
Saturday
9. Which late night host was announced to return as host of the 2018 Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel
10. What is one thousand divided by twenty five
40