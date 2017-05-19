$1000 Minute Friday May 19th

1. Who is Peter Pans arch rival

Captain hook

2. The Ikea brand originated in which country

Sweden



3. How many seasons do we experience in Ontario

4

4. True or false, all sparkling wines are called champagne

False

5. Spell champagne

C H A M P A G N E

6. Who won last night’s Jays game

Jays

7. Half windsor and full windsor are examples of what

Tie Knots

8. Canada Day is celebrated on July 1st every year, what day of the week does that land on this year

Saturday

9. Which late night host was announced to return as host of the 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel

10. What is one thousand divided by twenty five

40