$1000 Minute Friday, November 23rd

1) If you have a ‘royal flush’, what card game are you playing?

(Poker)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: You see lightning and hear thunder.

(True)

3) NAME the film you first come across the character ‘Marty McFly’?

(‘Back To The Future’)

4) In Greek mythology what is the name of the winged horse?

(Pegasus)

5) Including today, how many days are left in November?

(8)

6) The Toronto Maple Leafs are in Columbus tonight taking on WHICH team?

(Blue Jackets)

7) Which singer is famous for his ‘moonwalk` dance?

(Michael Jackson)

8) What is the northernmost American state?

(Alaska)

9) In the nursey rhyme, ‘Jack Be Nimble’, what did Jack jump over?

(Candlestick)

10) What is the Capital city of New Brunswick?

(Fredericton)