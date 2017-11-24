$1000 Minute Friday, November 24

1. Charlie Horse is the mascot for which local sports team

Barrie Colts

2. Where on the body would you wear a fascinator

Head

3. The Leafs play the Washington Capitals tomorrow. In the Capitals logo; what is the letter “ T ” shaped like

Hockey Stick

4. In Disney’s The Little Mermaid, what is the name of prince, Ariel falls in love with

Prince Eric (saying just Eric is also acceptable)

5. What is the retail nickname for the Monday following Black Friday

Cyber Monday

6. True or False, pickles are made from cucumbers.

True

7. Which cereal is “ Magically Delicious “

Lucky Charms

8. Spell trampoline

T R A M P O L I N E

9. Not including jokers, how many face cards are there in a standard deck of cards

12

10. When playing Scrabble, How many points is the letter Q worth

10