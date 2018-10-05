$1000 Minute Friday, October 5th

1) In which country was the first ever golf course?

(Scotland)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Identical twins have the same fingerprint.

(False)

3) In which country would you find the world’s largest Pyramid?

(Mexico)

4) What type of blood is the universal donor type?

(O negative)

5) Which cartoon character is known for the phrase “What’s up Doc”

(Bugs Bunny)

6) What colour is a ruby?

(Red)

7) How many eyes does a cyclops have?

(1)

8) What does RCMP stand for?

(Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

9) Who won last night in the Barrie Colts vs. Mississauga Steelheads game?

Mississauga

10) How is the number Five written in Roman Numerals?

(V)