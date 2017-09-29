Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, September 29th

What does the acronym “lol” stand for when used in phone texts and on the […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

What does the acronym “lol” stand for when used in phone texts and on the internet?
Answer: Laugh out Loud

 

 
What is the national language of India?
Answer: Hindi

 

 
What is the name of the actress who plays Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series of films?
Answer: Emma Watson

 

 

 
What is the real name of the former wrestler turned actor who went by the ring name “The Rock”?
Answer: Dwayne Douglas Johnson

 

 

 
True/False: According to NBA rules a player has 15 seconds after catching the ball to shoot a free throw?
Answer: False

 

 

 
Solve the equation: 15+4-2
Answer: 17

 

 

 
The term “déjà vu” comes from what language?
Answer: French

 

 

 
The Pyramid of Giza is located in Eygypt. Spell Pyramid backwards.
Answer: D-I-M-A-R-Y-P

 

 

In hockey, how many players from each team are allowed to be on the ice at the same time?
Answer: 6

 
Who won last night’s Barrie Colts Game?
Answer: Barrie Colts!

Related posts

$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 27th

$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 26th

$1000 Minute Monday, September 25th