$1000 Minute Friday, September 29th
What does the acronym “lol” stand for when used in phone texts and on the […]
What does the acronym “lol” stand for when used in phone texts and on the internet?
Answer: Laugh out Loud
What is the national language of India?
Answer: Hindi
What is the name of the actress who plays Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series of films?
Answer: Emma Watson
What is the real name of the former wrestler turned actor who went by the ring name “The Rock”?
Answer: Dwayne Douglas Johnson
True/False: According to NBA rules a player has 15 seconds after catching the ball to shoot a free throw?
Answer: False
Solve the equation: 15+4-2
Answer: 17
The term “déjà vu” comes from what language?
Answer: French
The Pyramid of Giza is located in Eygypt. Spell Pyramid backwards.
Answer: D-I-M-A-R-Y-P
In hockey, how many players from each team are allowed to be on the ice at the same time?
Answer: 6
Who won last night’s Barrie Colts Game?
Answer: Barrie Colts!