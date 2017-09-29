$1000 Minute Friday, September 29th

What does the acronym “lol” stand for when used in phone texts and on the internet?

Answer: Laugh out Loud



What is the national language of India?

Answer: Hindi



What is the name of the actress who plays Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series of films?

Answer: Emma Watson



What is the real name of the former wrestler turned actor who went by the ring name “The Rock”?

Answer: Dwayne Douglas Johnson



True/False: According to NBA rules a player has 15 seconds after catching the ball to shoot a free throw?

Answer: False



Solve the equation: 15+4-2

Answer: 17



The term “déjà vu” comes from what language?

Answer: French



The Pyramid of Giza is located in Eygypt. Spell Pyramid backwards.

Answer: D-I-M-A-R-Y-P

In hockey, how many players from each team are allowed to be on the ice at the same time?

Answer: 6



Who won last night’s Barrie Colts Game?

Answer: Barrie Colts!