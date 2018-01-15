Listen Live

$1000 Minute Monday, January 15th

1. Including the day of the week, what is today’s full date? Monday, January 15th, […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. Including the day of the week, what is today’s full date?
Monday, January 15th, 2018
2. Who is the manufacturer of KitKat, Aero, Smarties & Coffee Crisp?
Answer: Nestle

 
3. T/F Mike Weir is a professional golfer?
Answer: True

 
4. What is Peter Pan’s fairy companions name?
Answer: Tinkerbell

 
5. On what coast are the Maritimes located?
Answer: Atlantic/East

 
6. Dora the Explorer speaks 2 languages… what are the languages?
Answer: English & Spanish

 
7. A right angle is equivalent to how many degrees?
Answer: 90

 
8. In what year did Canada become a country?
Answer: 1867

 
9. What is 2018-1867?
Answer: 151

 
10. Spell convenience

