$1000 Minute Monday, January 15th

1. Including the day of the week, what is today’s full date?

Monday, January 15th, 2018

2. Who is the manufacturer of KitKat, Aero, Smarties & Coffee Crisp?

Answer: Nestle



3. T/F Mike Weir is a professional golfer?

Answer: True



4. What is Peter Pan’s fairy companions name?

Answer: Tinkerbell



5. On what coast are the Maritimes located?

Answer: Atlantic/East



6. Dora the Explorer speaks 2 languages… what are the languages?

Answer: English & Spanish



7. A right angle is equivalent to how many degrees?

Answer: 90



8. In what year did Canada become a country?

Answer: 1867



9. What is 2018-1867?

Answer: 151



10. Spell convenience