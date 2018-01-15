$1000 Minute Monday, January 15th
1. Including the day of the week, what is today’s full date?
Monday, January 15th, 2018
2. Who is the manufacturer of KitKat, Aero, Smarties & Coffee Crisp?
Answer: Nestle
3. T/F Mike Weir is a professional golfer?
Answer: True
4. What is Peter Pan’s fairy companions name?
Answer: Tinkerbell
5. On what coast are the Maritimes located?
Answer: Atlantic/East
6. Dora the Explorer speaks 2 languages… what are the languages?
Answer: English & Spanish
7. A right angle is equivalent to how many degrees?
Answer: 90
8. In what year did Canada become a country?
Answer: 1867
9. What is 2018-1867?
Answer: 151
10. Spell convenience