$1000 Minute Monday, January 21st

1) How many weeks are there in one year?

(52)

2) To make the colour Green, you have to mix yellow with what other colour?

(Blue)

3) If you were born today, what zodiac sign would you be?

(Aquarius)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Vatican City is the world’s smallest country.

(True)

5) What type of animal is a Kiwi?

(A bird)

6) If I have 50 dollars and Sally takes 28 dollars of that, how much money do I have left?

($22)

7) FINISH THE LYRIC: “I would walk 500 ____”

(Miles)

8) What is the last name of Juliet from Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’?

(Capulet)

9) SPELL: Shakespeare.

(S-H-A-K-E-S-P-E-A-R-E)

10) Tomorrow the nominees will be announced for THIS infamous award show.

(OSCARS/Academy Awards)