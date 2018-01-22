Listen Live

$1000 Minute Monday, January 22nd

1. Name the school that Harry Potter attended? Answer: Hogwarts     2. What is […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. Name the school that Harry Potter attended?
Answer: Hogwarts

 

 
2. What is the name of the league the Toronto Raptors play in?
Answer: NBA (National Basketball Association)

 

 

 
3. What tree do acorns come from?
Answer: Oak

 

 
4. After Humpty Dumpty had a great fall, who put him back together again?
Answer: No one – all the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again

 

 
5. What English King had 6 wives?
Answer: Henry the 8th

 

 

 
6. What colour is the Smurfs?
Answer: Blue

 

 

 
7. Who is the current host of the Tonight Show?
Answer: Jimmy Fallon

 

 

 

 
8. T/F The Confederation bridge connects Nova Scotia and PEI?
Answer: False

 

 

 

 
9. What is 56-8
Answer: 48

 

 

 

 

 
10. Spell Handkerchief

Related posts

$1000 Friday, January 19th

$1000 Minute Thursday, January 18th

$1000 Wednesday, January 17th