$1000 Minute Monday, January 22nd

1. Name the school that Harry Potter attended?

Answer: Hogwarts



2. What is the name of the league the Toronto Raptors play in?

Answer: NBA (National Basketball Association)



3. What tree do acorns come from?

Answer: Oak



4. After Humpty Dumpty had a great fall, who put him back together again?

Answer: No one – all the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again



5. What English King had 6 wives?

Answer: Henry the 8th



6. What colour is the Smurfs?

Answer: Blue



7. Who is the current host of the Tonight Show?

Answer: Jimmy Fallon



8. T/F The Confederation bridge connects Nova Scotia and PEI?

Answer: False



9. What is 56-8

Answer: 48



10. Spell Handkerchief