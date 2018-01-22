$1000 Minute Monday, January 22nd
1. Name the school that Harry Potter attended?
Answer: Hogwarts
2. What is the name of the league the Toronto Raptors play in?
Answer: NBA (National Basketball Association)
3. What tree do acorns come from?
Answer: Oak
4. After Humpty Dumpty had a great fall, who put him back together again?
Answer: No one – all the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again
5. What English King had 6 wives?
Answer: Henry the 8th
6. What colour is the Smurfs?
Answer: Blue
7. Who is the current host of the Tonight Show?
Answer: Jimmy Fallon
8. T/F The Confederation bridge connects Nova Scotia and PEI?
Answer: False
9. What is 56-8
Answer: 48
10. Spell Handkerchief