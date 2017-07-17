$1000 Minute Monday, July 17th!
1. The Emmy nominations came out last week, what field of entertainment do they celebrate
Television
2. What color are smurfs
Blue
3. in Scotland there is supposedly a lake monster called the Loch Ness Monster, spell Loch Ness
Loch Ness
4. True or False, Venus Williams won the Women’s Singles title at Wimbledon over the weekend
False
5. Sir Carter and Rumi are the names of the twins to Beyoncé & Jay-Z. What is the name of the eldest child
Blue Ivy
6. If you are visiting the leaning tower of Pisa, what country are you in
Italy
7. Who was not a member of NSync; Justin / Chris / AJ or JC
AJ
8. The brother of Mike Myers has made news recently for being laid off from which retailer
Sears
9. The Jays finished a 3-game series against the Tigers yesterday, who won?
Tigers
10. What is the name of the shape that is a quadrilateral, has four equal sides and 4 right angles
Square