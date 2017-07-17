$1000 Minute Monday, July 17th!

1. The Emmy nominations came out last week, what field of entertainment do they celebrate

Television

2. What color are smurfs

Blue

3. in Scotland there is supposedly a lake monster called the Loch Ness Monster, spell Loch Ness

Loch Ness

4. True or False, Venus Williams won the Women’s Singles title at Wimbledon over the weekend

False

5. Sir Carter and Rumi are the names of the twins to Beyoncé & Jay-Z. What is the name of the eldest child

Blue Ivy

6. If you are visiting the leaning tower of Pisa, what country are you in

Italy

7. Who was not a member of NSync; Justin / Chris / AJ or JC

AJ

8. The brother of Mike Myers has made news recently for being laid off from which retailer

Sears

9. The Jays finished a 3-game series against the Tigers yesterday, who won?

Tigers

10. What is the name of the shape that is a quadrilateral, has four equal sides and 4 right angles

Square