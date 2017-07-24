$1000 Minute Monday July 24th

1. Other than Monday night, what night of the week is there a Daily Grand draw with O-L-G

Thursday

2. What does the L in O-L-G stand for

Lottery

3. What team did the Jays finish a 3-game series against yesterday

Cleveland Indians



4. The tenth annual Hockey Night in Simcoe County is taking place on August 10th. What letter represents the number ten in roman numerals

X

5. The House of Arryn, Greyjoy, Lannister and Stark are part of which TV show

Game of Thrones



6. The Vatican is the smallest country in the World. Which country is the largest in land size?

Russia

7. What kind of animal is the on the packaging of Cheetos

Cheetah

8. Spell Cheetah

C H E E T A H

9. What movie was number one at the box office over the weekend

Dunkirk

10. What is the next number in this sequence; 5, 8, 11, 14, ____

17