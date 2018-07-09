$1000 Minute Monday, July 9th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: The Beaver is the largest rodent in North America.

(True)

2) Today is Tom Hanks’ birthday. NAME the movie in which his character befriended a volleyball.

(Castaway)

3) SPELL: Embarrass.

(E-M-B-A-R-R-A-S-S)

4) What is the national sport of the USA?

(Baseball)

5) In the TV cartoon series ‘Scooby-Doo’, who is Scooby’s best friend?

(Shaggy)

6) What continent is larger? Antarctica – OR – Asia?

(Asia)

7) What are female elephants called?

(Cows)

8) Cindy is 24 today. She is twice the age of Lori, but half the age of Doris. So how old is Doris?

(48)

9) The flag of France contains Blue, White and what other colour?

(Red)

10) How many sides does a stop sign typically have?

(8)