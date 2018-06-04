$1000 Minute Monday, June 4th

1) How many stomachs does a cow have? 2, 4, or 5?

(Four)

2) Who is leading the NHL Stanley Cup final series? Washington or Las Vegas?

Washington!

3) Which crime-fighting cartoon dog has the initials “S.D.” on his collar?

(Scooby Doo)

4) Traditionally, how many Wonders of the World are there?

(Seven)

5) Which is the tallest mammal?

(Giraffe)

6) What is the name of the fairy in Peter Pan?

(Tinkerbell/Tink)

7) What is the name of the city where the cartoon family The Simpsons live?

(Springfield)

8) It’s Angelina Jolie’s birthday. NAME her most recent celebrity ex-husband.

(Brad Pitt)

9) Which US city is known as the ‘City of Brotherly Love’?

(Philadelphia)

10) SPELL: Philadelphia.

(P-H-I-L-A-D-E-L-P-H-I-A)