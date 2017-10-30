$1000 Minute Monday, October 30th
1. What holiday name is given to October 31st
Halloween
2. Spell Trick Or Treat
T R I C K O R T R E A T
3. What is the most traditional colour for a wedding dress
White
4. According to this nursery rhyme, what followed Mary to School one day
A little lamb
5. Lightning McQueen is the main character in which Disney franchise
Cars
6. In a “spin” class, you are exercising on a stationary what
Bike
7. Which team is leading in the World Series Championship Series
Houston.
8. What was the last year the Toronto Blue Jays won the world series
1993
9. What is the 7th consonant in the alphabet
J
10. Jasmine had one hundred dollars to spend on food for her party. When done shopping she had eighteen dollars left. How much did she spend
82