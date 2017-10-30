$1000 Minute Monday, October 30th

1. What holiday name is given to October 31st

Halloween

2. Spell Trick Or Treat

T R I C K O R T R E A T

3. What is the most traditional colour for a wedding dress

White

4. According to this nursery rhyme, what followed Mary to School one day

A little lamb



5. Lightning McQueen is the main character in which Disney franchise

Cars



6. In a “spin” class, you are exercising on a stationary what

Bike

7. Which team is leading in the World Series Championship Series

Houston.

8. What was the last year the Toronto Blue Jays won the world series

1993

9. What is the 7th consonant in the alphabet

J

10. Jasmine had one hundred dollars to spend on food for her party. When done shopping she had eighteen dollars left. How much did she spend

82