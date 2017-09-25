$1000 Minute Monday, September 25th

1. What’s the name of the town where The Flintstones live?

Bedrock



2. What’s the colored part of the human eye called?

Iris



3. Which of these items cannot go in the green bin; paper towel / egg shells / Styrofoam

Styrofoam



4. In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, what kind of ticket were people trying to find?

A Golden Ticket

5. Which famous ocean liner sank on her first voyage in 1912

The Titanic

6. By what title were the leaders of ancient Egypt known?

Pharoah

7. Spell Pharoah

P H A R O A H

8. How many grams are there in a kilogram?

1000 (one thousand)

9. If your birthday was today, what would your astrological sign be

Libra



10. It takes 4 apples to make a pie, how many apples would you need to make 125 pies

500