$1000 Minute, September 6th

1) Who rose to fame in 2008 with the release of the single I Kissed a Girl?

(Katy Perry)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: The largest bone in the human body is located in your arm.

(False)

3) WHICH team do The Barrie Baycats play tonight in the IBL Championships?

(Kitchener Panthers)

4) What is the smallest continent in the world?

(Australia)

5) There are 36 students in Miss K’s class. She brought in three dozen cookies. How many cookies does each student get?

(One)

6) What records the distance travelled by a vehicle?

(Odometer)

7) What makes up approximately 70% of our brain’s volume?

(Water)

8) Which iconic costume piece from the original ‘Wizard of Oz’ movie was just recovered by the FBI?

(Ruby Slippers)

9) How many instruments are in a string quartet?

(Four)

10) SPELL: Cinnamon.

(C-I-N-N-A-M-O-N)