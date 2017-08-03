Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, August 3rd

1. In the nursery rhyme Jack and Jill went up the hill, who fell first […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. In the nursery rhyme Jack and Jill went up the hill, who fell first
Jack

2. Which NHL superstar was just announced as a player for this year’s Hockey Night in Simcoe County
Connor McDavid

3. In a formal dining plate setting, which side is the salad fork placed on
Left

Image result for formal place setting

4. Which fast food chain has a summer dollar drink days promotion
McDonalds

5. What is the capital of Saskatchewan
Regina

6. What does the H in H2O stand for
Hydrogen

7. In bowling what is the term when you get 3 consecutive strikes
A Turkey

8. What is the name of the green dinosaur Mario and luigi ride in super Mario bros?
Yoshi

9. Spell Yoshi
Y O S H I

10. What is the sum of all the odd numbers from zero to ten
1+3+5+7+9 = 25

Related posts

$1000 Minute, Wednesday August 2nd

$1000 Minute Tuesday August 1st

$1000 Minute July 31st