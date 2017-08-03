$1000 Minute Thursday, August 3rd
1. In the nursery rhyme Jack and Jill went up the hill, who fell first
Jack
2. Which NHL superstar was just announced as a player for this year’s Hockey Night in Simcoe County
Connor McDavid
3. In a formal dining plate setting, which side is the salad fork placed on
Left
4. Which fast food chain has a summer dollar drink days promotion
McDonalds
5. What is the capital of Saskatchewan
Regina
6. What does the H in H2O stand for
Hydrogen
7. In bowling what is the term when you get 3 consecutive strikes
A Turkey
8. What is the name of the green dinosaur Mario and luigi ride in super Mario bros?
Yoshi
9. Spell Yoshi
Y O S H I
10. What is the sum of all the odd numbers from zero to ten
1+3+5+7+9 = 25