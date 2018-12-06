$1000 Minute Thursday, December 6th

1) Tonight our Barrie Colts are at home to the Generals. Where are the Generals from?

(Oshawa)

2) How many sides does a stop sign have?

(8)

3) Which cartoon character famously eats spinach and has a tattoo of an anchor on his arm?

(Popeye)

4) The two zodiac star signs of December are Sagittarius and what?

(Capricorn)

5) What gives red wine its colour?

(Grape Skins)

6) Origami is the art of folding WHAT?

(Paper)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: A Ruby Wedding Anniversary is celebrated after thirty five years of marriage.

(False- 40 years)

8) Which animal completes the phrase “Blind as a…”

(Bat)

9) SPELL: Definitely.

(D-E-F-I-N-I-T-E-L-Y)

10) Which Pickering, Ontario singer announced his first stadium tour that will be stopping in Toronto at the Rogers Centre in September?

(Shawn Mendes)