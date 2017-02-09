1000 minute Thursday February 9th

1. How many digits are in the number one thousand?

4

2. The nominees for the JUNO’s were announced this week, what country do they celebrate Music in?

Canada

3. True or False, Drake is nominated for a JUNO

True

4. Zoology is the branch of biology that relates to the study of what

Animal kingdom / animals

5. In the chemical formula H2O what does the H stand for

Hydrogen

6. The Colts face off against the Steelheads tonight, what city do the Steelheads play their home games out of

Mississauga

7. Which artist just announced her world tour following a performance at the Super Bowl?

Lady Gaga

8. What is the next line in this nursery rhyme; three little kittens lost their mittens

And they began to cry

9. In which American State do the Toronto Blue Jays do their spring training in

Florida

10. How many degrees are in a right angle?

90 degrees