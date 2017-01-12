$1000 Minute Thursday January 12th

1. After January, which is the next month with 31 days in it

March

2. How many capital cities are located in Ontario

2 (Toronto and Ottawa)

3. In Sesame Street, which character is known for their counting skills

Count Von Count (the Count also acceptable)

4. On the TV show the Bachelor, what is the first name of this seasons Bachelor

Nick

5. When listed alphabetically, which day of the week comes first

Friday

6. In the NFL, the AFC and NFC champions will face off in the Super bowl, what does NFC stand for

National Football Conference

7. Spell football backwards

L L A B T O O F

8. One Metre is equal to how many centimetres

100

9. What is another word for lexicon

Dictionary

10. Canada is 150 this year, how old will it be in 2025

158