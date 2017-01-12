$1000 Minute Thursday January 12th
1. After January, which is the next month with 31 days in it
March
2. How many capital cities are located in Ontario
2 (Toronto and Ottawa)
3. In Sesame Street, which character is known for their counting skills
Count Von Count (the Count also acceptable)
4. On the TV show the Bachelor, what is the first name of this seasons Bachelor
Nick
5. When listed alphabetically, which day of the week comes first
Friday
6. In the NFL, the AFC and NFC champions will face off in the Super bowl, what does NFC stand for
National Football Conference
7. Spell football backwards
L L A B T O O F
8. One Metre is equal to how many centimetres
100
9. What is another word for lexicon
Dictionary
10. Canada is 150 this year, how old will it be in 2025
158