$1000 Minute Thursday, July 12th

1) Is a shark a fish or a mammal?

(Fish)

2) What is the Molecular formula for Oxygen?

(O2)

3) Tonight the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the Red Sox tonight, what city is that team located in?

(Boston)

4) SPELL: Assessment

(A-S-S-E-S-S-M-E-N-T)

5) What colour are the spots on a ladybug?

(Black)

6) What actress plays the character “Penny” on hit TV series ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

(Kaley Cuoco)

7) What kind of scientist studies rocks?

(Geologist)

8) What company’s logos a check mark or swoosh?

(Nike)

9) Name the movie that showcases animals escaping from The New York City Zoo and getting trapped on an island.

(Madagascar)

10) You are baking an apple pie that requires 14 apples and you have 27. How many apples will be left over?

(13)