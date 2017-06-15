$1000 Minute Thursday June 15th

1. When looking at the apple logo, which side of the apple is the bite taken out of

Right side

2. There are 6 time zones in Canada, what time zone are we in?

Eastern Time Zone

3. Who won last night’s Jays game

Jays

4. Canada consists of 10 provinces and how many territories

3



5. Which animated character “lives in a pineapple under the sea”

Sponge Bob Square pants

6. In Roman Numerals which letter represents 50

L

7. What natural phenomenon is measured by the Richter Scale

An Earthquake

8. Spell phenomenon

P H E N O M E N O N

9. Canada is the second largest country in land mass, which country is the largest

Russia

10. What is 18 + 67

85