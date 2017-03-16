$1000 Minute Thursday March 16th

1. Spring training is underway now, who are the current World Series Champions

Chicago Cubs

2. True or False, the ski hills in our area are still open

True

3. In honour of St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow. We are giving away what?

Pot of Gold / One Thousand dollars

4. What is the date that your taxes need to be filed by

April 30th

5. The Big Bang Theory is going to have a spin-off about which character

Sheldon

6. What children’s board games slogan is “ A delicious race to the castle”

Candy Land

7. “Be Our Guest” and “Battle on the tower” are songs from which Disney movie

Beauty and the Beast

8. Spell abbreviation

Abbreviation

9. The Colts last regular season home game is on Saturday, who are they playing

Kingston Frontenacs

10. In baseball, what is the minimum amount of pitches thrown in order for there to be a full-count

5 (3 balls, 2 strikes)