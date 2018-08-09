$1000 Minute Thursday, May 9th

1) Which country is home to the kangaroo?

(Australia)

2) NAME the deceased singer who sang ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

(Whitney Huston)

3) What is the top colour of a rainbow?

(Red)

4) In the nursery rhyme, who sat on a wall before having a great big fall?

(Humpty Dumpty)

5) How many years are there in a millennium?

(1,000)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Apollo is the name of the Greek God of music.

(True)

7) Who painted the Mona Lisa?

(Leonardo da Vinci)

8) NAME the country artist who just announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

(Carrie Underwood)

9) What does the FC stand for in Toronto FC?

(Football Club)

10) SPELL: Jurassic.

(J-U-R-A-S-S-I-C)