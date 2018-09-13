$1000 Minute Thursday, September 13th

1) The Toronto Blue Jays are in Boston tonight taking on which team?

(Red Sox)

2) What is Chandler’s last name in the sitcom Friends?

(Bing)

3) SPELL: Mischief

(M-I-S-C-H-I-E-F)

4) How is the groundnut better known?

(Peanut)

5) Which US city is known as the City of Brotherly Love?

(Philadelphia)

6) Is the planet Jupiter larger or smaller than the Earth?

(Larger)

7) In the Twilight Saga, what is the name of the main vampire who falls in love with a human?

(Edward)

8) What is the only rock regularly eaten by humans?

(Salt)

9) What colour is blueberry jam?

(Purple)

10) If Brittney picked 16 apples and needs 4 apples to make one apple pie, how many pies can she make?

(Four)