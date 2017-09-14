$1000 Minute Thursday, September 14

1. Where you can go to purchase a “smile cookie” this week

Tim Hortons

2. How long does it take the Earth to rotate once on its axis

1 day

3. At what age are you able to vote in Canada

18

4. What is the teenage mutant ninja turtles favourite food

pizza

5. Tonight the Colts take on the Ice dogs in pre-season action; where are the ice dogs from

Niagara

6. What is said to deprive Superman of his powers

Kryptonite

7. Spell Kryptonite

K R Y P T O N I T E

8. Mount Everest is a part of what mountain range

Himalayas

9. The documentary “Long Time Running” opens in theatres today and chronicles which Canadian band

The Tragically Hip / The Hip

10. The bike Nicole wanted to buy was $350. It has gone on sale for 25% off. What is the sale price of the bike?

262.50 (25% of 350= 87.50. 350-87.50= 262.50)