$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 12th

1. Santa’s suit is mostly the colour red, what colour is Santa’s beard

White

2. Digestion begins in the Mouth or the stomach

Mouth

3. What is the “holiday” name for December 26th

Boxing Day

4. The Toronto FC won the MLS Cup title over this past weekend in which sport

Soccer

5. Magnetic poles are attracted to their: same pole or opposite pole

opposite pole, so the north and south poles of a magnet would stick together.

6. Sing the next line; On the 9th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…. BLANK

nine ladies dancing

7. Is the Sun a planet or a star

A Star

8. True or False poinsettias are only red

False

9. Spell poinsettia

P O I N S E T T I A

10. Ellen went to buy chairs on sale. Each chair cost 15 dollars. If there was no tax, how much did Ellen spend for the 12 chairs she bought?

180