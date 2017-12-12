$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 12th
1. Santa’s suit is mostly the colour red, what colour is Santa’s beard
White
2. Digestion begins in the Mouth or the stomach
Mouth
3. What is the “holiday” name for December 26th
Boxing Day
4. The Toronto FC won the MLS Cup title over this past weekend in which sport
Soccer
5. Magnetic poles are attracted to their: same pole or opposite pole
opposite pole, so the north and south poles of a magnet would stick together.
6. Sing the next line; On the 9th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…. BLANK
nine ladies dancing
7. Is the Sun a planet or a star
A Star
8. True or False poinsettias are only red
False
9. Spell poinsettia
P O I N S E T T I A
10. Ellen went to buy chairs on sale. Each chair cost 15 dollars. If there was no tax, how much did Ellen spend for the 12 chairs she bought?
180