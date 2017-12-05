$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 5th

1. What vowels are in the word Christmas

I, A

2. When ripe, what colour are clementine’s

Orange



3. On the TV show the Brady Bunch, what as the name of their maid

Alice

4. Tonight the Raptors face the Suns at home, what venue are they playing in

Air Canada Centre / ACC

5. Charlie will be attending ladies night at which restaurant in Barrie later today

Moxies

6. In the 12 days of Christmas, what kind of tree is a partridge in

Pear Tree



7. The auricle is the visible part of what body part

Ear

8. What is the proper name for the candelabrum that is lit during Hanukkah

Menorah

9. Spell menorah

ME N O R A H

10. How many sleeps are left until it’s Christmas Day

20