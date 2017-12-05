Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 5th

$1000 Minute

1. What vowels are in the word Christmas
I, A

 

 

2. When ripe, what colour are clementine’s
Orange

 

 

 

 
3. On the TV show the Brady Bunch, what as the name of their maid
Alice

 

 

 

4. Tonight the Raptors face the Suns at home, what venue are they playing in
Air Canada Centre / ACC

 

 

 

5. Charlie will be attending ladies night at which restaurant in Barrie later today
Moxies

 

 

 

6. In the 12 days of Christmas, what kind of tree is a partridge in
Pear Tree

 

 

 

 
7. The auricle is the visible part of what body part
Ear

 

 

 

8. What is the proper name for the candelabrum that is lit during Hanukkah
Menorah

 

 

9. Spell menorah
ME N O R A H

 

 

 

10. How many sleeps are left until it’s Christmas Day
20

