$1000 Minute Tuesday January 3rd
1. Which season follows winter
Spring
2. What is todays date
Tuesday January 3rd
3. There will be a new Cars animated movie out this year, what number in the franchise will it be?
3
4. Which Ocean contains the deepest trench on earth
Pacific Ocean (Marianas Trench)
5. Spell misspelled
M I S S P E L L E D
6. True or False, Team Canada is still in medal contention in the World Juniors
True
7. The 30th annual Mash Bash is happening January 27th at Snow Valley, which hospital in our region does it support
RVH / Royal Victoria Hospital
8. How old is Canada turning this year?
150
9. The clippers, spurs, and Cavaliers all play in which league
NBA
10. According to the Chinese Calendar, 2017 is the year of which animal
Rooster