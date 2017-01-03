$1000 Minute Tuesday January 3rd

1. Which season follows winter

Spring

2. What is todays date

Tuesday January 3rd

3. There will be a new Cars animated movie out this year, what number in the franchise will it be?

3

4. Which Ocean contains the deepest trench on earth

Pacific Ocean (Marianas Trench)

5. Spell misspelled

M I S S P E L L E D

6. True or False, Team Canada is still in medal contention in the World Juniors

True

7. The 30th annual Mash Bash is happening January 27th at Snow Valley, which hospital in our region does it support

RVH / Royal Victoria Hospital

8. How old is Canada turning this year?

150

9. The clippers, spurs, and Cavaliers all play in which league

NBA

10. According to the Chinese Calendar, 2017 is the year of which animal

Rooster