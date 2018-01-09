$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 9th

1. Last night the Leafs had a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.. who won?

Answer: Columbas



2. What sport involves horses, a mallet and ball?

Answer: Polo



3. T/F The African Elephant has the largest ears of any animal on the planet?

Answer: True



4. Bruce Banner turns into what fictional superhero when he becomes angry?

Answer: The Hulk



5. Victoria Beckham was a member of which all girl pop group formed in 1994?

Answer: Spice Girls



6. What is the name of the highest mountain on earth?

Answer: Mount Everest



7. Name ONE of the countries that Mount Everest is located?

Answer: Nepal, China or Tibet



8. What are the 3 main ingredients in a “s’more”?

Answer: Chocolate, Marshmallow, Graham cracker



9. Spell Marshmallow

MARSHMALLOW



10. 8×5 equals?

Answer: 40