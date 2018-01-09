Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 9th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. Last night the Leafs had a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.. who won?
Answer: Columbas

 

 

 
2. What sport involves horses, a mallet and ball?
Answer: Polo

 

 

 
3. T/F The African Elephant has the largest ears of any animal on the planet?
Answer: True

 

 

 
4. Bruce Banner turns into what fictional superhero when he becomes angry?
Answer: The Hulk

 

 

 
5. Victoria Beckham was a member of which all girl pop group formed in 1994?
Answer: Spice Girls

 

 

 
6. What is the name of the highest mountain on earth?
Answer: Mount Everest

 

 

 

 
7. Name ONE of the countries that Mount Everest is located?
Answer: Nepal, China or Tibet

 

 

 

 
8. What are the 3 main ingredients in a “s’more”?
Answer: Chocolate, Marshmallow, Graham cracker

 

 

 

 
9. Spell Marshmallow

MARSHMALLOW

 

 

 
10. 8×5 equals?
Answer: 40

