$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 9th
1. Last night the Leafs had a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.. who […]
1. Last night the Leafs had a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.. who won?
Answer: Columbas
2. What sport involves horses, a mallet and ball?
Answer: Polo
3. T/F The African Elephant has the largest ears of any animal on the planet?
Answer: True
4. Bruce Banner turns into what fictional superhero when he becomes angry?
Answer: The Hulk
5. Victoria Beckham was a member of which all girl pop group formed in 1994?
Answer: Spice Girls
6. What is the name of the highest mountain on earth?
Answer: Mount Everest
7. Name ONE of the countries that Mount Everest is located?
Answer: Nepal, China or Tibet
8. What are the 3 main ingredients in a “s’more”?
Answer: Chocolate, Marshmallow, Graham cracker
9. Spell Marshmallow
MARSHMALLOW
10. 8×5 equals?
Answer: 40