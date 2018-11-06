$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 6th

1) In Greek mythology, what is unique about Medusa’s hair?

(Snakes)

2) What is the capitol city of Saskatchewan?

(Regina)

3) Not including today, how many weeks are left in November?

(3)

4) In a standard game of poker, what is the name given to the strongest hand?

(A royal flush)

5) Who is it rumoured that Elton John’s song “Candle in the Wind” originally written about?

(Marilyn Monroe)

6) How many years are there in a millennium?

(One thousand)

7) SPELL: Millennium

(M-I-L-L-E-N-N-I-U-M)

8) What is the name given to a baby deer?

(A Fawn)

9) Which new NHL team are the Leafs playing tonight?

(Vegas Golden Nights)

10) In which board game would you find the characters Miss Scarlet and Colonel Mustard?

(Clue)