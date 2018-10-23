$1000 Minute Tuesday October 23rd

1) Starting today, what zodiac sign are we in now?

(Scorpio)

2) SPELL: Scorpio.

(S-C-O-R-P-I-O)

3) In Greek Mythology, Achilles was killed by having an arrow shot through which part of his body?

(His heel)

4) What is the hardest natural substance?

(Diamond)

5) The song “Hakuna Matata” is from which 1994 Disney movie?

(The Lion King)

6) The live action remake of “The Lion King” is coming out next summer. Which singer will be voicing Nala?

(Beyonce)

7) Which horror film sequel was number 1 at the box office this weekend?

(Halloween)

8) Not including today, how many days are left in the month of October?

(8)

9) The Hornets played our Raptors last night in Toronto, which team won?

(Raptors)

10) Name the KoolFM contest that lets you open 5 briefcases to potentially win $10 000

(Kool or Not Kool)