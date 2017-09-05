$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 5th

1. For many kids today marked the first day of “what” for them

School / Back to School

2. What does the first P in O.P.P stand for

Provincial



3. Fire Trucks are primarily what colour in Ontario

Red

4. What day of the week is it

Tuesday

5. This Thursday which sports league starts their season

NFL

6. What is the name of our contest that has briefcases filled with money

Kool or Not Kool

7. Spell “Not Kool” backwards

L O O K T O N

8. How many times has Canada Hosted the Olympics?

3 (1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.)

9. A driver, wedge and irons are all types of what

Golf Clubs

10. What do you need to add to 7 in order to get 63

56