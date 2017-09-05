$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 5th
1. For many kids today marked the first day of “what” for them School / […]
1. For many kids today marked the first day of “what” for them
School / Back to School
2. What does the first P in O.P.P stand for
Provincial
3. Fire Trucks are primarily what colour in Ontario
Red
4. What day of the week is it
Tuesday
5. This Thursday which sports league starts their season
NFL
6. What is the name of our contest that has briefcases filled with money
Kool or Not Kool
7. Spell “Not Kool” backwards
L O O K T O N
8. How many times has Canada Hosted the Olympics?
3 (1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.)
9. A driver, wedge and irons are all types of what
Golf Clubs
10. What do you need to add to 7 in order to get 63
56