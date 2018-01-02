$1000 Minute Tuesday,

1. What day of the week is it

Tuesday

2. What is today’s FULL date

Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018

3. How many days are in the month of January

31

4. If the moon is full, what shape is it in the sky

Circle

5. What do you call a scientist that studies the stars

Astronomer

6. Making a New Years resolution is a tradition for many, spell resolution

R E S O L U T I O N

7. Which of the following travels the fastest: Cheetahs / Light / A Space Shuttle

Light

8. True or False, 2018 IS a leap year

False

9. What even number before 92

90

10. In the following sentence, which word is the adjective: “Winter is cold.”

Cold