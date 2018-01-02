Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday,



By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What day of the week is it
Tuesday

 

 

 

 

2. What is today’s FULL date
Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018

 

 

 

 

 

3. How many days are in the month of January
31

 

 

 

 

4. If the moon is full, what shape is it in the sky
Circle

 

 

 

 

5. What do you call a scientist that studies the stars
Astronomer

 

 

 

 

 

6. Making a New Years resolution is a tradition for many, spell resolution
R E S O L U T I O N

 

 

 

 

 

7. Which of the following travels the fastest: Cheetahs / Light / A Space Shuttle
Light

 

 

 

 

 

8. True or False, 2018 IS a leap year
False

 

 

 

 

 

9. What even number before 92
90

 

 

 

 

 

10. In the following sentence, which word is the adjective: “Winter is cold.”
Cold

