$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 16th
1. Origami is the art of folding what ? Paper 2. In the […]
1. Origami is the art of folding what ?
Paper
2. In the game Rock, Paper, Scissors, what beats paper
Scissors
3. Which of the 5 oceans is the largest
Pacific (covers about 46% of Earth’s water surface)
4. The Jays game was at home last night, what is the name of that venue
Rogers Centre (Skydome will not be accepted)
5. Who won last nights Jays game
Tampa Bay
6. Sauerkraut is made with finely chopped cabbage, spell sauerkraut
S A U E R K R A U T
7. The Richter Scale is used to measure what
Earthquakes
8. The Voice is returning for a 13th season, name one of this years coaches
Miley Cyrus / Adam Levine / Jennifer Hudson / Blake Shelton
9. Adam Levine is the lead singer of what group
Maroon 5
10. A box of books weighs 42 pounds, each book weighs 3 pounds. How many books are in the box
14