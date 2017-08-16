$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 16th

1. Origami is the art of folding what ?

Paper





2. In the game Rock, Paper, Scissors, what beats paper

Scissors



3. Which of the 5 oceans is the largest

Pacific (covers about 46% of Earth’s water surface)

4. The Jays game was at home last night, what is the name of that venue

Rogers Centre (Skydome will not be accepted)



5. Who won last nights Jays game

Tampa Bay



6. Sauerkraut is made with finely chopped cabbage, spell sauerkraut

S A U E R K R A U T



7. The Richter Scale is used to measure what

Earthquakes

8. The Voice is returning for a 13th season, name one of this years coaches

Miley Cyrus / Adam Levine / Jennifer Hudson / Blake Shelton

9. Adam Levine is the lead singer of what group

Maroon 5



10. A box of books weighs 42 pounds, each book weighs 3 pounds. How many books are in the box

14