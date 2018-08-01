$1000 Minute Wednesday August 1st

1) How many time zones are there in Canada?

(Six)

2) Great Whites and Hammerheads are what type of animals?

(Sharks)

3) Guinness Beer was first brewed in what country?

(Ireland)

4) SPELL: Guinness.

(G-U-I-N-N-E-S-S)

5) How many days are in the month of August?

(31)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Greenland is an island

(True)

7) Today is Jason Momoa’s birthday; name the aquatic superhero he will be playing in his upcoming movie.

(Aqua man)

8) What is the force that keeps us all on the ground, instead of floating into the space?

(Gravity)

9) Name the team the Toronto Blue Jays are playing in Oakland today.

(Athletics)

10) If you have $22 and you spend $18.75, how much money do you have left?

($3.25)