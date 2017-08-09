$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 9th
1. What day of the week is it
Wednesday
2. In baseball, when there’s a double play; how many players are out
Two
3. Which U.S city does Spiderman protect
New York
4. Name an actor that has portrayed Spiderman in a major motion picture
Tom Holland / Andrew Garfield / Tobey Maguire
5. How many letter S’s are in the word Scissors
4
6. Spell Scissors
S C I S S O R S
7. Peridot is the birthstone for August, what is the birthstone for September
Sapphire
8. What are parents and kids starting to get ready to go back to next month
School
9. The Tenth annual Hockey Night in Simcoe County is tomorrow at the BMC, what letter represents the number 10 in roman numerals
X
10. If you bought 5 apples on Monday then 8 more on Thursday and have only 2 left on Saturday. How many apples did you eat
11