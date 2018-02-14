$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 14th

Listen Live

1. What is today’s full date?
Answer: Wednesday, February 14th, 2018

 

 

 

 
2. What chocolate bar has the slogan “Have a break”
Answer: KitKat

 

 

 

 

 
3. If someone signs a love letter, xo.. what does the x & o stand for?
Answer: kiss & hug

 

 

 

 
4. T/F There are 9 letters in the word “Valentine”?
Answer: True

 

 

 

 
5. The art of using bows to shoot arrows is called what?
Answer: Archery

 

 

 

 
6. What 2004 romance movie features Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams?
Answer: The notebook

 

 

 

 

 
7. A Petunia is a flowering plant of South American origin. Spell petunia.

 

 

 

 

 
8. In the 1994 movie, Forest Gump, what does forest compare life to?
Answer: A box of chocolates

 

 

 

 

 
9. If John were to purchase 3 dozen red roses & one dozen white roses.. what would the numerical total of roses be?
Answer: 48

 

 

 

 

 

 
10. What does Prince Phillip do to wake sleeping beauty?
Answer: kisses her

