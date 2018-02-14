$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 14th

1. What is today’s full date?

Answer: Wednesday, February 14th, 2018



2. What chocolate bar has the slogan “Have a break”

Answer: KitKat



3. If someone signs a love letter, xo.. what does the x & o stand for?

Answer: kiss & hug



4. T/F There are 9 letters in the word “Valentine”?

Answer: True



5. The art of using bows to shoot arrows is called what?

Answer: Archery



6. What 2004 romance movie features Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams?

Answer: The notebook



7. A Petunia is a flowering plant of South American origin. Spell petunia.



8. In the 1994 movie, Forest Gump, what does forest compare life to?

Answer: A box of chocolates



9. If John were to purchase 3 dozen red roses & one dozen white roses.. what would the numerical total of roses be?

Answer: 48



10. What does Prince Phillip do to wake sleeping beauty?

Answer: kisses her