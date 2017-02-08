$1000 Minute Wednesday February 8th

1. Charlie Brown has what kind of a design on his sweater; zig zag / stripes / or polka dots

zig zag

2.In this sentence how do you spell the word “they’re” Dale are Charlie are going to lunch, they’re going to have soup

They’re

3.What colour is the brick road in The Wizard of OZ

yellow

9. Which movie opens this Friday starring main characters Christian and Anastasia

50 shades darker

4.Sonny the Cuckoo Bird was cuckoo for what breakfast cereal

Coco Puffs

5.Name the flower that shares the same name as part of the human eye

Iris

6. The road runner was always being chased by whom

Wile E Coyote

7. Name one of the ghosts from the arcade game Pac-Man

Inky, Blinky, Pinky and Clyde

8. In Spielberg’s movie E.T, what is the name of the little boy who helps E.T

Elliot

10. In a traditional deck of cards there are 52 cards, how many cards are in each suit

13